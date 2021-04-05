Wisconsin Governor Declares Emergency Because of Wildfires

MADISON, S.D. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to dangerous wildfire conditions throughout the state.

The executive order will ensure support from the Wisconsin National Guard and use of the Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters. It directs all state agencies to assist when needed in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

There have been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin, burning over 1,400 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting around the state.

“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Evers said in a statement.

The National Weather Service said weather conditions continue to be conducive to wildfires, including gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.