2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
State School Superintendent
-
Deborah Kerr O
0%
0
-
Jill Underly O
0%
0
Wisconsin Appeals Court District 3
-
Rick Cveykus O
0%
0
-
Gregory B. Gill Jr. O
0%
0
Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge
-
Vincent Scott Kurta O
0%
0
-
John P. Anderson * O
0%
0
Superior City Council District 10
-
Lindsey Graskey WinnerO
82.9%
174
-
Kevin D. Keener, Jr. O
17.1%
36
Ashland County Referendum – Question 1
"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Ashland for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to 0.361%, which results in a levy of $8,702,770. Shall the County of Ashland be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, for the purpose of maintaining public safety, road work, county extension services, Office on Aging and Health & Human Services, by a total of 10.786%, which results in a levy of $9,641,408, and include the increase of $938,638 for fiscal years 2023 through 2026?"
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Ashland County Referendum – Question 2
"Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?"
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Barnes Town Board Supervisor
Vote for 2
-
Dave Scully O
0%
0
-
Donna Porter O
0%
0
-
Susan Jansen O
0%
0
-
Jim Frint O
0%
0
Hayward Town Board Supervisor
-
Andrea Wittwer O
0%
0
-
Ron Siemers O
0%
0
-
Henry Bearheart O
0%
0
Maple School Board
Vote no more than 2
-
Shannon Grayson O
0%
0
-
Adam Landwehr * O
0%
0
-
Shari Olson O
0%
0
-
Chris Schultz O
0%
0
Oakland Town Board Supervisor
Vote no more than 2
-
Dana Dolsen O
0%
0
-
Jens Gregerson, Jr. O
0%
0
-
Carol A. Nelson O
0%
0
-
Randy A. Polson O
0%
0
Round Lake Town Board Supervisor
-
Ginny Chabek O
0%
0
-
Jim Strandlund O
0%
0
-
Kay M Wilson O
0%
0
School District of Superior School Board Member
-
Len Albrecht O
0%
0
-
Michael Meyer O
0%
0
-
Steven J. Stupak O
0%
0
Town of Cable Board Chairperson
-
Jack Radecki O
0%
0
-
Malcolm Haag O
0%
0
Town of Cable Board Supervisor
Vote no more than 4
-
David R. Popelka O
0%
0
-
Ken Cluck O
0%
0
-
Kyle R. Weber O
0%
0
-
Elaine Bunkie Miller O
0%
0
-
Tony Merrill O
0%
0
-
Dean A. Hambrecht O
0%
0
Washburn Alderperson District 1
-
Michael J Malcheski O
0%
0
-
Laura Ashe Tulowitzky O
0%
0
Washburn School District School Board Member At Large
Vote for 2
-
Taylor Pearson O
0%
0
-
Bawaajigekwe Andrea Boulley O
0%
0
-
Julie Ann Flones O
0%
0
Washburn Town Board Supervisor
Vote no more than 2
-
Wenday Stein O
0%
0
-
Jim Park O
0%
0
-
Scottie Sandstrom O
0%
0