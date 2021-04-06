2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Ashland for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to 0.361%, which results in a levy of $8,702,770. Shall the County of Ashland be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, for the purpose of maintaining public safety, road work, county extension services, Office on Aging and Health & Human Services, by a total of 10.786%, which results in a levy of $9,641,408, and include the increase of $938,638 for fiscal years 2023 through 2026?"

Yes 0% 0

No 0% 0