2021 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

Site Staff,

Election Result

State School Superintendent

  • Deborah Kerr  O 0%
    0
  • Jill Underly  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Wisconsin Appeals Court District 3

  • Rick Cveykus  O 0%
    0
  • Gregory B. Gill Jr.  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge

  • Vincent Scott Kurta  O 0%
    0
  • John P. Anderson * O 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

Superior City Council District 10

  • Lindsey Graskey WinnerO 82.9%
    174
  • Kevin D. Keener, Jr.  O 17.1%
    36
210
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ashland County Referendum – Question 1

"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Ashland for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to 0.361%, which results in a levy of $8,702,770. Shall the County of Ashland be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, for the purpose of maintaining public safety, road work, county extension services, Office on Aging and Health & Human Services, by a total of 10.786%, which results in a levy of $9,641,408, and include the increase of $938,638 for fiscal years 2023 through 2026?"

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
Last updated:

Ashland County Referendum – Question 2

"Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?"

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
Last updated:

Barnes Town Board Supervisor

Vote for 2

  • Dave Scully  O 0%
    0
  • Donna Porter  O 0%
    0
  • Susan Jansen  O 0%
    0
  • Jim Frint  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Hayward Town Board Supervisor

  • Andrea Wittwer  O 0%
    0
  • Ron Siemers  O 0%
    0
  • Henry Bearheart  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Maple School Board

Vote no more than 2

  • Shannon Grayson  O 0%
    0
  • Adam Landwehr * O 0%
    0
  • Shari Olson  O 0%
    0
  • Chris Schultz  O 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

Oakland Town Board Supervisor

Vote no more than 2

  • Dana Dolsen  O 0%
    0
  • Jens Gregerson, Jr.  O 0%
    0
  • Carol A. Nelson  O 0%
    0
  • Randy A. Polson  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Round Lake Town Board Supervisor

  • Ginny Chabek  O 0%
    0
  • Jim Strandlund  O 0%
    0
  • Kay M Wilson  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

School District of Superior School Board Member

  • Len Albrecht  O 0%
    0
  • Michael Meyer  O 0%
    0
  • Steven J. Stupak  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Town of Cable Board Chairperson

  • Jack Radecki  O 0%
    0
  • Malcolm Haag  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Town of Cable Board Supervisor

Vote no more than 4

  • David R. Popelka  O 0%
    0
  • Ken Cluck  O 0%
    0
  • Kyle R. Weber  O 0%
    0
  • Elaine Bunkie Miller  O 0%
    0
  • Tony Merrill  O 0%
    0
  • Dean A. Hambrecht  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Washburn Alderperson District 1

  • Michael J Malcheski  O 0%
    0
  • Laura Ashe Tulowitzky  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Washburn School District School Board Member At Large

Vote for 2

  • Taylor Pearson  O 0%
    0
  • Bawaajigekwe Andrea Boulley  O 0%
    0
  • Julie Ann Flones  O 0%
    0
Last updated:

Washburn Town Board Supervisor

Vote no more than 2

  • Wenday Stein  O 0%
    0
  • Jim Park  O 0%
    0
  • Scottie Sandstrom  O 0%
    0
Last updated:
Categories: News, News – Latest News, Political, Wisconsin

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90