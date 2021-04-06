County Seat Theater Showcases Performance

County Seat Theater Company is opening a performance of “Almost Maine” this weekend and it will run through next weekend.

This is the second production that the company has put on since the lockdown with the production in February.

With restrictions in place, about 40 of the 140 seats are seated.

There is also a cast of 10 people with smaller more intimate scenes, allowing for just two people onstage at a time.

“It’s very exciting to see them come back in the house and just know that everybody is feeling comfortable enough to come back and fill the theater and it’s going to be wonderful for the actors onstage to be able to feel that energy and stuff from a live crowd,” said Joel Soukkala, the general manager at County Seat Theater.

“Almost Maine” is a romantic comedy and showcases trials and temptations of eight different couples. Actors say they’re excited to bring the production to a live audience.

“Doing something,” said Tyler Anderson, an actor. “Being active. Showcasing what your passion is and bringing that to people. Bringing what you love and making someone’s day better.”

The show will run through the 18th. Tickets are available through the box office and online through County Seat Theater’s website.