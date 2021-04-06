CSS Baseball Holds Off UWS in Second Bridge Battle of 2021

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Virginia native Jack Perala allowed just two hits in five innings of work as the St. Scholastica baseball team got the road win over rivals UW-Superior 6-1 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

It was Perala’s first collegiate win of his career, while Cody Venske also made some history with his first career home run to help the Saints top the Yellowjackets for the fourth straight game.