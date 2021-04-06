CSS Soccer Teams Pick Up Home Wins Over Crown

It was a big day on the pitch for the Saints men's and women's soccer teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Maren Friday finished the day with a hat trick as the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team defeated Crown 4-0 Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

Brea Archer scored the other goal for the Saints, who have not allowed a goal in their last 13 UMAC conference games.

On the men’s side, CSS opened their season with an 11-0 win over the Storm. Jordan Finneran led the way with three goals, while Mike Lumsden, Ken Pryde and Keegan Chastey each finished with two goals.