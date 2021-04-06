Election Day Begins in Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Polls opened at 7 a.m. at multiple locations in Superior, as residents fill out their ballots for many seats up for grabs.

Election officials tell us that although the pandemic has made things difficult, they are still able to able to host an election without many hiccups.

“They have the Plexiglas up to prevent any transmission that way. We ask people to wear masks and we clean between each of the voting stations and we clean the pens if they are left behind,” said Suzette Esterholm, chief inspector for Superior elections.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

We’ll have the latest on the election results tonight at 9 and on our website.