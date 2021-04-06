Fragile Trails During Change of Seasons

With rain moving in and the ground thawing, you’re being urged to stay off any trails that are blocked off to avoid damaging them.

DULUTH, Minn. – With rain moving in and the ground thawing, you’re being urged to stay off any trails that are blocked off to avoid damaging them.

Park crews tell us foot and the traffic on a mushy trail can create nasty water trapping ruts when the ground finally dries and that means more work for volunteers who have to fix the problem.

“We’re building these because we like to run and ride on them and hike and enjoy the outdoors,” said Brian Beckman, a trail volunteer. “And we want to be able to make sure that we have, we’re spending less time working on them and more time enjoying them.”

There are a few trails that are open including the Munger Trail and the DWP Trail by Ely’s Peak.