Furniture Mart USA Buys Former Duluth ShopKo

DULUTH, Minn. – Furniture Mart USA has bought the former Shopko building in Duluth.

According to public records the company bought the building and land for $3 million.

The building, located in the Stone Ridge Shopping Center on West Central Entrance, was home to Shopko until 2019.

In late August 2020, Spirit Halloween opened at the location for the Halloween season before closing a few months later.

There is no word yet on the exact plans for the location.