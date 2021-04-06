Grand Rapids’ Hayden DeMars Leads Team Yellow Over Team White in Boys Hockey All-Star Game

DULUTH, Minn. – Grand Rapids forward Hayden DeMars would finish with four goals and take home MVP honors as Team Yellow defeated Team White 7-5 in the 34th annual Essentia All Star Boys Hockey Game.

Joey Pierce, Logan Dushkin and Tom Nemanich also scored for Team Yellow, who also got five assists from Braeden Holcomb. Team White were led by Ethan Lund’s two goals, while Brayden Tyman, Beau Janzig and Joey DelGreco also scored.

For the skills competition, Hunter Bischoff was the top skate, Aaron Pionk recorded the hardest shot at 93 miles per hour and Wyatt Pilkenton took top honors for best goalie saves accuracy.