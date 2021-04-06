Graskey Wins Superior City Council Dist. 10 Seat

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Lindsey Graskey became the clear winner Tuesday night in the race for Superior City Council Dist. 10 – the North End of the city.

Graskey won the election with 174 of the votes to Kevin Keener, Jr.’s 36 votes.

Graskey will take over longtime Councilor Esther Dalbec’s seat after she announced she would not run for another term.

Graskey is a graduate of Superior High School and UW-Superior. She is also the owner of the Spirit Room in Superior.