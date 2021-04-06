Hermantown’s Joey Pierce Back on the Ice for Minnesota Wilderness

CLOQUET, Minn. – After a heart-breaking end to his high school career, Hermantown hockey captain Joey Pierce has laced up the skates again and is now playing junior hockey with the Minnesota Wilderness.

The UMD commit joined the team last week and plans to finish out the season with them. Pierce has played for the Wilderness before and is excited to be playing hockey once again.

“I’m getting the Juniors experience, but I get to live at home still which is great. And I’m getting better playing against bigger, faster, stronger guys. After our season ended, it was pretty emotional so it was good to be able to get on the ice again and have an escape that helps for sure. So it’s nice to be able to get the skates back on,” Pierce said.

“We already have one of the most offensive defensemen on our team, but adding him obviously helps us continue to be that way. And I think it adds a little bit of grit to our lineup, too. He just plays with a lot of passion and when you have guys with that passion and that energy, it’s contagious and I think he brings a lot of that to our team,” head coach Jon Vaillancourt said.

Pierce’s teammates Aaron Pionk and Zam Plante will also skate for the Wilderness for the rest of the NAHL season.