K9 Deputy Wesson Loses Battle With Cancer

1/3 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland K9 Foundation)

2/3 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland K9 Foundation)

3/3 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland K9 Foundation)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 deputies.

In a Facebook post by the Northland K9 Foundation, K9 deputy Wesson lost his battle with cancer Monday morning, just a week shy of his 5th birthday.

According to the post, K9 Wesson was diagnosed in January with an inoperable cancerous mass in his nasal/brain area.

He retired immediately after the diagnosis and spent his final months at home with his partner Deputy Smith and his family.

The Northland K9 Foundation shared that in their three years together Deputy Smith and K9 Wesson, also known as team “Smith and Wesson,” were ‘tremendously successful’ together tracking suspects and sniffing out narcotics evidence.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Deputy Smith and family, and to the entire law enforcement K-9 community who has experienced too much loss lately,” the post read in part.

Deputy Smith said of his late partner, “Your watch has ended little buddy. Rest easy and we will take it from here.”