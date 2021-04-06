Lake Superior College Opens In-Person Registration for Fall Semester

LSC will continue to enforce social distancing and mask wearing next semester.

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior College has announced that school will resume all in-person courses for the upcoming fall semester.

Current students began registering for courses on Monday while incoming students can get their first crack at registering Wednesday.

Faculty at the campus say, students have been excited to get back on campus, especially for the courses that deal with more hands-on learning.

“We’ve already seen an increase in enrollment for the summer,” LCS External Relations Vice President, Daniel Fanning says. “Even though summer is largely online there are some on-campus courses. With registration just opening this week for the fall, we are already hearing a lot of students that are just excited to come back and see more and more of their classmates and their friends.”

