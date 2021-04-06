Longtime Assistant Coach Tyler Korby to Lead Cloquet Softball Team

The Lumberjacks will open the season next Monday at Esko.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The defending Section 7AAA champs Cloquet are back on the field, but with a new leader in the dugout.

Longtime assistant coach Tyler Korby is now the head coach for the Lumberjacks. He is also the club director for the Minnesota Blast travel softball team. And that means he’s already very familiar with many of his players.

“I remember in sixth grade, he came up to me and had me come play for his Minnesota Blast team and so I’ve been with him for many, many years so it’s just kind of funny how it all started with him and now it’s going to end with him in the end. I’m really looking forward to it, he’s a great coach, knows a lot,” senior pitcher Amanda Paul said.

“It’s a dream job for me. Super thrilled to get this opportunity and to be able to help lead this program and we have a great coaching staff with us too and the girls have been wonderful. We have a strong tradition here that we’re looking to keep rolling,” Korby said.

