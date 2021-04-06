MIB Girls Basketball Lose Nail-Biter in Class A State Semi-Finals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Abby Hennen would knock down a free throw with 2.1 seconds left in the game that gave Minneota the 54-53 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A girls basketball semi-finals Tuesday afternoon at the Target Center.

Freshman Jordan Zubich finished with 14 points while Ava Butler chipped in with 12 for the Rangers, who finish their season with a 19-5 overall record.