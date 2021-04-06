National Library Week Celebrated in Northland

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Libraries are being celebrated across the country this week for National Library Week.

We caught up with leadership from the Superior Public Library who reflected on what’s it been like over the past year during the pandemic.

They say it has been rough, but they have learned more about how they can better service the community.

“We have found and learned so many things over the past year,” said Sue Heskin, Superior Library Director. “What’s the best way to deliver services to all people and of course, we’ve gone into the electronic world in a big way.”

The library is currently open six days a week and offer up curbside-only services on Saturdays.

For a full list of their promotions they have this week, visit their website.