Pederson’s No-Hitter Powers UMD Softball to Home Sweep of Minnesota Crookston

DULUTH, Minn. – North Branch native Sam Pederson would finish with her first career no-hitter as the UMD softball team blanked Minnesota Crookston 10-0 in Game One and picked up the sweep with a 9-1 win in Game Two Tuesday at Malosky Stadium.

It was also a big day for Cloquet alum Kiana Bender, who homered in each game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season, including 6-2 in the NSIC. The Bulldogs will hit the road for a ten-game roadtrip starting this weekend against Minot State and U-Mary.