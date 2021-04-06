Proctor, Hermantown Cities Proclaim Thursday “Proctor/Hermantown Mirage State Champions Day”

The two communities will honor the team after their thrilling state title win this past weekend, which was their first in program history.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The cities of Proctor and Hermantown announced this week that this Thursday, April 8th will be proclaimed “Proctor/Hermantown Mirage State Champions Day”.

The two communities will honor the team after its thrilling state title win this past weekend, which was the first in program history. As of now, there is not an event of some kind planned for either proclamation.