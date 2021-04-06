Red Bull Snowmobile Rider Levi LaVallee Thrilled to Debut New Duluth Stunt Video

LaVallee Filmed Stunts in Duluth in Late February into Early March

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s something you don’t see every day in the City of Duluth – a man so full of adrenaline and excitement that he wants to jump his snowmobile over a moving train, or on a busy road such as Lake Avenue.

Red Bull professional snowmobile rider Levi LaVallee isn’t thrilled unless boundaries are pushed to the max.

“As a rider you’re always looking for those different angles going, hey, I think I could jump that, or, hey, I think it would be fun to do that,” said LaVallee.

He requires speed and loves to fly.

“It’s just exciting to be able to fly through the air,” exclaimed LaVallee.

LaVallee, a native Minnesotan, recently wrapped up his latest project with the destination taking him to Duluth.

“It was definitely – the little kid in me was perking up for sure,” said LaVallee.

Levi says he has a strong connection with the city after many years of racing at Spirit Mountain.

“I’m taming it down significantly from earlier years,” said LaVallee.

The now 38-year-old claims to be slowing things down, but these recent stunts seem to prove the opposite.

“I looked over the wall and I instantly was like, oh wow, I think I bit off more than I could chew,” said LaVallee.

One of the more memorable experiences from his time in Duluth was jumping over a moving train from the Lakewalk to the parking lot at Fitger’s.

“I had 70 feet of total space, that’s including the ramp, so minus the ramp of 20 feet, I had a 50-foot run in to get up to speed and jump up over a 28-foot vertical wall and a train that was driving underneath,” said LaVallee.

To make these stunts a success, a massive amount of snow was brought in for optimal success.

“Duluth was amazing to help facilitate a lot of different things – from getting the snow, the fire department, police, everyone was so helpful and made this project run smoothly,” said LaVallee.

Aside from his time in Duluth, Levi has also shot videos for Red Bull in the state’s capital.

“I was a little more nervous about a few of these jumps than I was for the St. Paul one,” said LaVallee.

He’s extremely thankful for the support dozens of Duluthians provided to make this dream become a reality.

“I’m excited for everyone to see it because we put a lot of effort into it, and there are some pretty amazing things that we did,” said LaVallee.

Levi’s new video will premier for the first time Wednesday, April 7.

You can watch it on Red Bull’s YouTube channel, or LaVallee’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

As for the next location he plans to shoot at – he wouldn’t reveal any secrets – so you’ll have to stay tuned!