Sawyer County Authorities Identify Female Found Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – Authorities in Sawyer County have identified the female victim found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in residence in Sawyer County last week.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a deceased female around 12:26 a.m. Friday at a residence on Hungary Lake Lane in the Town of Sand Lake.

The Sawyer County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the female as Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, of Stone Lake.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice says they are following up on leads in the case but do not have suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-4858 or 715-634-5213.