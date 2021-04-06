UWS Professor Nominated for Pulitzer Prize

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Superior writing professor has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize award.

The book is a long poetic verse called “Roze and Blud” and it dives into the two main characters Roze Mertha and William Blud.

The motivation for these two characters comes from a culmination of author Jayson Iwen’s interactions with friends, and other people throughout the Twin Ports.

Something Iwen hopes readers take away from the book is that these two people from different demographics have enough in common where if they met in person, they could become friends.

“You know, talk to people. Reach out to people. Someone who you might not identify with politically or generationally,” UWS Professor of Writing, Jayson Iwen says. “Reach out because you never know if that person could be a kindred spirit or even a soulmate of some kind. You don’t know until you share your story with others.”

His book has won a few other awards and was nominated for several others.

The Pulitzer Prize awards will be announced on June 11th.

