UWS Softball Scores Early and Often in Home Sweep over North Central

The Yellowjackets would score double-digit runs in both games against the Cardinals.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior softball team opened their UMAC schedule with a pair of five-inning victories over North Central Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets scored six runs in the second and third innings of the first game and added seven in the fourth. And it was more of the same in the second game as UWS scored nine runs in the opening frame.

The Yellowjackets are back in action Wednesday hosting Northwestern for a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m.