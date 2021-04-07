Biden to Unveil Actions on Guns, Including New ATF Boss

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.

He’s also expected to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If confirmed, Chipman would be the agency’s first permanent director since 2015. Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of homemade “ghost guns” to undergo background checks.