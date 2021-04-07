CHUM’s Warming Center Saw Record Number Of Winter Visitors

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s newly located Warming Center is officially closed for the season, and the number of homeless who used the shelter this winter is something homeless advocates have never seen before.

This past winter a record number of people — nearly 600 — passed through the shelter for a safe and warm place to stay overnight in what’s known as the Rainbow Senior Center on 3rd Avenue East.

Officials with CHUM say the pandemic can be attributed to the increased homeless need, but they say the overwhelming concern continues to be a lack of affordable housing in Duluth.

“The Warming Center is a way to keep people safe and alive during the winter, but it is not the solution. We need to keep our eyes focused on creating housing that’s affordable and appropriate for everyone,” said Joel Kilgour, manager of the Warming Center.

If weather conditions turn extreme in the near future, the Warming Center will open back up temporarily until April 15.