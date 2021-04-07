Demolition Begins at Site of Future Lincoln Park Flats Complex

DULUTH, Minn. – Demolition has started in Lincoln Park at the site of the future Lincoln Park Flats complex.

P&R Companies new development will be at the former Robert’s Home Furnishings building located at 2104 West Superior Street.

The company says Lincoln Park Flats will be a four-story complex that will house 74 residential apartment units including studio, one and two-bedroom units.

Most apartments will have their own private open-air decks and spacious layouts.

“Lincoln Park is the perfect home for a development like this. This area has a hip, fun flare and is convenient to everything in the Twin Ports,” said Megan Holsclaw, Property Manager at P&R Properties. “This development will draw a variety of people, especially those like bike commuters who are looking for ultra-convenient access to downtown, Duluth’s waterfront, and the city’s recreation areas.”

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.