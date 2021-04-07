Duluth East’s Aili Hietala Signs NLI to Join University of Montana Tennis Team

She played six years as the #1 singles for the Greyhounds and will look to carry over her success to the college level.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Aili Hietala dominated the competition in her high school tennis career, finishing with a 145-18 overall record. And now she’s taking her talents to the Big Sky Country.

Monday, Hietala signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I tennis at the University of Montana. She played six years as the #1 singles for the Greyhounds and will look to carry over her success to the college level.

“Playing here, I did get a lot of good competition at all levels so I think that was super beneficial to my game and always being able to go to the state tournament and play the best in the state. I’m super excited. It’s always been a goal of mine to play D1,” said Hietala.

Hietala qualified for the state tournament five times, winning Section 7AA twice.