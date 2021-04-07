Duluth Fire Department Identifies Person Killed in Easter Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has identified the man killed in the Easter Sunday apartment fire as 49-year-old Matthew William Hurt.

Fire crews responded to the fire located on the 600 block of East 3rd Street in the East Hillside neighborhood around 1:oo p.m. April 4.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in a bedroom of a first-floor apartment, which is where the body was eventually found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental.

According to the fire department, a final autopsy report is expected in the next week at which time the final cause of the fire will be provided.