Duluth Library Celebrates National Library Giving Day

DULUTH, Minn. – This whole week is National Library Week and today is National Library Giving Day.

350 libraries throughout the United States and Canada are celebrating.

The goal for the Duluth Public Library is to raise $25,000 by midnight tonight.

“I think sometimes people don’t realize that it’s possible to support the library and help improve our services through private giving and so this is a chance to uplift that,” said Carla Powers, the library manager at the Duluth Public Library.

The main library is currently open for curbside pickup six days a week and people can make appointments to use the computers. You can also do photocopies and printouts at the main library along with using its reference collection. According to management, for the next few months, library services will look different than they were before the pandemic. They say the public should anticipate changes.