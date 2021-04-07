Lincoln Park Flats Project Begins With Demolition Of Old Furniture Store

DULUTH, Minn.– “Something that I think will do really well with this community. It’s a lot of fun to see all of that activity down here. I think it’s just going to bring that much more accessibility to easily walk to get to anything you want to do,” said Megan Holsclaw, Property Manager at P&R Properties.

Demolition of a longtime furniture store is just the beginning of a new housing project in the area and its potential impact for the craft district.

Over a year ago, it was announced that an old furniture store was going to be torn down and turned into apartments. And that project began Wednesday.

Sounds of wrecking crews could be heard Wednesday along Superior Street in Lincoln Park’s craft district.

“We’re just demolishing it right now, which is super exciting on this great day we have,” said Holsclaw.

Crews began to tear down the Robert’s Home Furnishings Building, which will soon become Lincoln Park Flats, a 74 unit market-rate complex that’s just one of the new housing projects underway in the area.

P&R Properties is managing the new building. With other apartment complexes in Superior and Hermantown, this will be their first venture into Duluth. And leadership is excited to have placed it in Lincoln Park.

“It’s got a fun, hip vibe to it,” said Holsclaw. “We have studios ranging from 550 square feet to large two bedrooms just over 1,000. There’s going to be great amenities such as a fitness center and community room.”

Right across the street, the newly opened Spoons Bar and Grill is excited to see the project get off the ground. Staff there are excited that the new apartment building will bring a boost for their business and others in the district.

“More people in the area, seeing new growth in the area is also awesome for the area. Our atmosphere here is great and I think that will just add on to the atmosphere,” said Quinton Witherspoon, a Kitchen Manager at Spoons.

Staff at the soul-food restaurant hopes to be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a whole new wave of people coming through the area when the complex is completed. They’re also glad to see big investments in the Lincoln Park community.

“Seeing brand new stuff getting put up in this place, it’s a bit of an older area,” said Co-Kitchen Manager Skyler Nelson. “The buildings are a little old. So seeing new structures going up it’s going to be really cool.”

The building will be fully demolished by Thursday then construction on the new housing unit will continue until the Lincoln Park Flats complex opens in the spring of 2022.