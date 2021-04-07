Lindsey Graskey Elected Next Superior’s Next Dist. 10 Councilor

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A special election was held Tuesday night in Superior to elect the successor for District 10 Councilor Esther Dalbec.

Coming out on top was Lindsey Graskey, who won the election with 174 votes compared to 36 from opponent Kevin Keener. Alumni of both Superior High School and UWS, along with owning the spirit room off Hammond Avenue, Graskey says she’s ready to make an impact around her community in a new way with the city.

“Just as a citizen myself, I just love representing this city and I love getting myself into things that help benefit it and this was just the next stepping stone for me and the opportunity was there,” said Graskey.

Graskey jumped into the race in January after previous candidate Jim Dalton became ill and Dalton’s family asked Graskey to run in his place.