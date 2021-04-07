New Bishop Named for Duluth Diocese

DULUTH, Minn. – A new bishop has now been named for the Duluth diocese. The role had been open ever since Bishop Paul Sirba died in 2019.

Pope Francis named Father Daniel Felton to be the tenth bishop of the Diocese of Duluth.

Father Felton was ordained as a priest in 1981 and has served as vicar general and moderator for the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay since 2014.

“Every day since I found out that I’m coming to this diocese, I’ve been praying to the Holy Spirit, asking him to be inspired and assisted by the example of Bishop Sirba,” said Father Daniel Felton, the bishop-elect.

This announcement comes after previously selected bishop-elect Michel Mulloy resigned before his scheduled installation after allegations he sexually abused a minor in the 1980s. Father Felton is looking forward to his new role.

“Again, today isn’t really about me, and it’s not about you,” said Father Felton. “It’s all about God. And God is the giver of every gift that we have and the source of every blessing we have in our life.”

Father Felton’s installation as bishop of Duluth has been set for May 20th. The Diocese of Duluth serves parishes in 10 counties in Northeastern Minnesota.