New Executive Director Named for Chum

DULUTH, Minn.– A new executive director has been named for chum in John Cole. Cole is currently the interim director at Align Minneapolis, which is similar to Chum.

Current Executive Director Lee Stuart will be leaving her post and retiring June 30 after eight years of service in that position. Cole will take over the day after.

“I’ve had that privilege for the last eight years and it’s been a great experience for me and for the organization. And so being able to hand that off and to have the next voice of leadership come forward I think is just a really good opportunity,” said Stuart.

Stuart says she’ll help in the transition of leadership to oversee projects like the Duluth Inn housing redevelopment.