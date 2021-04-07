New Hotel Opens in Duluth

With 82 rooms, staff say that they are excited to host people coming up to Duluth for the upcoming summer events and beyond.

DULUTH, Minn. — A new hotel has opened in Duluth.

The Fairfield Inn and Suites on Maple Grove Road across the street from the Miller Hill Mall opened on March 25th.

With 82 rooms, staff say that they are excited to host people coming up to Duluth for the upcoming summer events and beyond.

“Knowing that we are the brand new hotel in the Duluth area is very exciting and the staff is just super excited to have every guest that walks through our doors stay with us,” Fairfield and Suites Miller Hill Director of Sales, Angie Dormanen says.

There are also three other Marriott properties in Duluth.