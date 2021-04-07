Six Hermantown Hockey Players to Take Part in Frozen Four

Koepke, Jacques, Sandelin and Aamodt were all teammates at Hermantown when the Hawks won their first of back to back state titles in 2016.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Thursday’s Frozen Four will feature a lot of representation from the state of Minnesota. Nearly 40% of the players are from the state of hockey, more than the other 49 states combined. And the largest local group comes from Hermantown.

Six former Hawks are taking part in the Frozen Four: UMD’s Cole Koepke, Jesse Jacques, Blake Biondi and Darian Gotz, along with Minnesota State Mankato’s Ryan Sandelin and Wyatt Aamodt. To put that number in perspective, Hermantown alone will outnumber the entire state of Michigan.

“Coach Andrews texted me that. Joey Pierce sent me that same stat. Obviously we got three Minnesota state teams, which is also awesome. And like you said, we got six from one community and obviously a lot of guys that really know each other well,” said Biondi.

“It’s really exciting for all of us, especially for our community, too. I grew up with these guys playing hockey. We’re all driven. It’s a really exciting time, especially being in the Frozen Four to make it this far. I’m really excited for all of us,” Jacques said.

And the hope is that the national exposure will continue to raise the bar for the program, especially for those coming up through their youth system.

“I think a lot of those kids are looking up to guys like Jesse, Cole, Ryan. Growing up, I know I did when I was in bantams. So I think that obviously motivated me to be just as good as those guys and try to win state championships and get to state, and individually be the best player I can be,” Biondi said.

“I had Pat Andrews coming up. I had Bruce Plante. They really helped me with my development for sure. Even in the youth programs, skating outside and just playing off good players every day. It helps you get better,” said Jacques.

