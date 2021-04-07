UMD Men’s Hockey to Face Shorthanded UMass in Frozen Four Semi-Finals

Puck drop between the Bulldogs and the Minutemen is set for 8 p.m.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – We are less than 24 hours away from the national semi-final showdown between the UMD men’s hockey team and the University of Massachusetts. But 24 hours ago, the Minutemen were hit with a massive bombshell.

UMass announced that four players, including their leading goal-scorer and their starting goalie, will be out for Thursday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. But the news doesn’t mean that the game plan or preparation will change for the Bulldogs.

“We obviously saw that and we were a little shocked. I think we’ve just been trying to do everything that we can to make sure we don’t have any issues like that and that we’re staying safe and doing the right things,” senior forward Koby Bender said.

“Kind of the same thing that happened to us in Fargo a couple weekends ago with Michigan. We’re just trying to focus on ourselves. Obviously a little shocked at first, but we’re just focusing on ourselves right now and just getting better every day,” said senior forward Kobe Roth.

“They’re not going to change the way they play because they’re missing a couple guys. They’re going to play hard. They’re a hard-working team. They’re well-coached. They’re going to play with pace. They’re going to come at us. They’re going to pressure. They’ve got some really good forwards. They’ve got a great back-end, very mobile,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

