UMD Startup Cup Being Held Tonight

DULUTH, Minn.-Tonight some UMD students will be pitching their business ideas to a panel of professionals with the chance to win scholarship money.

This year’s UMD Startup Cup will be held virtually and feature five different students groups who have business ideas related to everything from the travel industry to comics or even helping people with special needs.

The hope is today’s event also inspires other Northland entrepreneurs.

“To the winners, I hope that this helps them grow their company and expand what they are doing, but for the people that are watching, maybe, hopefully, that inspires them to get their own business going; maybe kickoff some ideas they’ve been holding back on,” said Ziggy Pha, student communications director for the event.

The grand prize will be a $1,500 scholarship. The competition goes from 6-7:30 p.m.

To watch, visit this website.