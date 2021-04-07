UWS Volleyball Team Withdraws from UMAC Tournament

The Yellowjackets were scheduled to face St. Scholastica Thursday in the first round.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior volleyball team announced Wednesday morning that they are withdrawing from the UMAC tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Yellowjackets were scheduled to face St. Scholastica Thursday in the first round. The Saints will now host Minnesota Morris Thursday night at the Reif Gym. Top seed Northwestern will be given a bye and will host the UMAC championship on Saturday.

UWS ends the alternate spring season with an 8-2 overall record.