Wendy Sandelin, Wife of UMD Coach Scott Sandelin, Talks Hectic Week at Frozen Four

She will have a rooting interest in both semi-final games as her husband Scott is the head coach at UMD and her son Ryan plays for Minnesota State Mankato.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – For this week’s Frozen Four, one person will have a rooting interest in both semi-final games. That person is Wendy Sandelin, the wife of UMD men’s hockey head coach Scott Sandelin and the mother of Minnesota State Mankato forward Ryan Sandelin.

“You realize it’s a possibility. And then you start to realize no it’s really a possibility. And then you think “oh this is happening,” Wendy said.

For the past two decades, Wendy Sandelin has been the hockey wife, cheering on the UMD men’s hockey team while her husband Scott continued to rack up Frozen Four appearances and national championships.

“He’s very deliberate with what he does. He does a lot of work behind the scenes, watching video, mapping out a game plan,” said Wendy.

“Somebody once told me to be a successful coach you need a good goalie, you need a dog and you need a great wife. I’ve definitely got that with her. She’s been awesome. She’s been the support that you need. She’s the brains of the family for sure,” Scott said.

And when she’s not rooting for the Bulldogs, Wendy is supporting her two kids. Katie is a freshman on the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team, while Ryan starred at Hermantown before he found his way to Minnesota State Mankato.

“I think he’s really competitive and he’s grown up around hockey his whole life. His first Frozen Four was when he was 15 months old,” Wendy said.

As for toggling between hockey mom and hockey wife, she says the former is tougher emotionally than the latter.

“As a hockey mom, your child is playing so you just want everything to go the right way and you don’t want him to get hurt. Being a hockey wife, he knows what he’s doing and he has a staff. I know he’ so prepared and ready that it easier for me to not get quite as nervous. I’m really proud of both of them. Both of their programs work really hard and I’m super excited for them to get the chance to possibly play each other,” said Wendy.

And if that happens, who will she root for then?

“I would probably lean a little purple. I would have to say,” Wendy said.