American Cuisine with Authentic Mexican Flare at Bucktales Cantina and Grill

Cooking Connection: Bucktale's Quesadilla Burger

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us to Bucktales Cantina and Grill located south of Superior along Highway 35.

Owner Dee Morales specializes in whipping up authentic Mexican dishes, but the cantina also offers a wide variety of other foods such as burgers, gyros, appetizers and more.

In this week’s segment, Morales prepares his delicious, mouthwatering Quesadilla Burger with a side of house made queso. Morales also deep fries a slab of cheesecake — the perfect way to top off a meal at Bucktales!

Hours of operation:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 2–9 p.m.

Wednesday 2–9 p.m.

Thursday 2–9 p.m.

Friday 2–10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Bucktales Cantina and Grill also offers curbside pickup. The restaurant is located at 6098 Highway 35.

