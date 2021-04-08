Beaver Enjoys Gloomy Day on Woodland Avenue

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department made a furry rescue this evening in what are probably perfect weather conditions for a beaver!

Take a look at the big guy, a big ol’ beaver just chilling on Woodland Avenue.

It’s not clear if it was the name wood-land that attracting him here or the soggy weather but he was having a “dam” good time holding up traffic right in front of the fire station along Woodland Avenue.

“I have never been to a beaver in the street kind of call before. We go to all kinds of animal rescue calls. Deer and geese and ducklings and all kinds of things but a beaver in the street is a first for me,” said Capt. Lisa Consie of the Duluth Fire Department.

The beaver was taken by wildlife management and returned safely near a lake north of the city.