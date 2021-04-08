Community Vaccination Site to Open April 13 at UWS Wessman Arena

Registration is Now Open for the New Community-Based Clinic in Superior; Vaccinations Eligible for Residents 16+

SUPERIOR, Wis. – 64 percent of residents living in Douglas County have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why health officials in the county can’t wait for shots to start being administered into arms Tuesday, April 13th.

The fifth community-based vaccination site will be located on the campus of UWS inside Wessman Arena.

Appointments are now open, with the Pfizer vaccinations beginning Tuesday.

Douglas County Health Officer, Kathy Ronchi, says the site will begin vaccinating about 200people per day, with the hope of completing 500 inoculations per day once things get going.

One of the biggest concerns right now is making sure everyone has access to scheduling an appointment.

“If they don’t have internet or an email account, there is also a phone number that can be called,” said Ronchi. “I’ve been concerned about people having limited access if you’re not tech-savvy if you don’t have internet.”

Ronchi says there is still plenty of misinformation surrounding the vaccines. She says after millions of shots have gone into the arms of Americans, data continues to show these shots are extremely safe and effective in preventing the disease.

Right now, Douglas County is averaging 30 new cases per week, with more new cases being reported in children.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that the more disease that’s occurring, the more that COVID is spreading, the more likely we will have to continue to see these new strains come out.”

The clinic will be open Tuesdays – Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information on how to register, click here or contact 1-844-684-1064.

Douglas County Hotline – 1-715-395-7336