Duluth Public Libraries Making Big Changes

DULUTH, Minn.- Some big changes are coming to the Duluth’s branch libraries beginning Monday.

Both the Mount Royal and West Duluth branches will be opening what they are calling their Library Express, after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

It will allow for brief in-person visits for members to check out materials or even get a new library card.

No appointments will be necessary, but they will have workers stationed at the sites making sure the facilities don’t get too crowded.

“Everything we are encouraging people to do is to keep that visit minimal and that will minimize exposure for both staff and patrons,” said Lori Crocker, Duluth Public Library Branch Coordinator.

Mayor Emily Larson says she is proud of the work the library has done during these difficult times as it’s had zero COVID cases connected with it.

“As we climb out of this pandemic and are resetting, a better normal, a new normal, a new normal that I talked about in the State of the City; libraries are a huge key to helping people connect back to lifelong learning, to increased literacy,” Larson said.

The services at the branch libraries will continue to remain limited as there will be no play areas or computers available.

The main library will open their in-person services at a later date, but will continue to provide curbside pickup and some computer use and research assistance.