Gov. Evers to Virtually Visit With Superior Middle School Students Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will virtually visit Superior Middle School students tomorrow, April 9.

Superior Middle School Principal David Jensen says the governor will visit with 6th-grade teachers Mrs. Karly Caven and Mrs. Linda West’s classrooms through Google Meet Friday morning.

During his virtual visit, the students will have the opportunity to share about themselves, their learning, and current school projects.

They will also have the chance to ask the governor about his duties and responsibilities.