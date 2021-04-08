MN-DOT Announces 2021 Construction Projects

DULUTH, Minn.– Construction on the Twin Ports Interchange Project is now underway but that’s not the only road construction project this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced its 2021 state construction projects all around the Northland. It will feature road and bridge projects in Biwabik, Gilbert, Grand Marais and International Falls. Overall, over 100 miles of road will be redone this summer.

“Our pavements don’t last forever, especially in the harsh climate we’ve got up here in northeast Minnesota so not only do pavements deteriorate, so do bridges and we need to keep them all in a good state of repair,” said Todd Campbell, District 1 Program Delivery Engineer for Mn-DOT.

More information on the construction projects can be found on Mn-DOT’s website.