New Bagel Business Opens in Northland

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new organic bagel business has opened in the Northland.

Lift Bridge Bagels is currently taking orders online for a variety of flavors of bagels.

The owner started her business over the winter, working out of the commercial kitchen at the Superior Business Center.

And what’s the Northland’s favorite bagel? Here’s some insight.

“I’ve really noticed that people have been buying ‘everything’ bagels like crazy,” said Lexy Land, owner of Lift Bridge Bagels. “Those are super popular which is fun because they are my favorite, so I love that.”

The owner of Lift Bridge Bagels is also planning to sell her bagels at a variety of Northland markets this summer.

