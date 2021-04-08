North Shore Businesses Optimistic for Strong Summer Tourism Season

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Each year, hundreds of thousands of visitors venture up Minnesota’s North Shore, stopping along the way to help stimulate the various local economies in smaller communities.

Two area businesses are optimistic for a better year ahead, as the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully reaches a more controllable level.

“It’s probably one of the most beautiful places. You can just sit down, relax, and listen to the waves,” said Rebecca Martin, event manager at Superior Shores Resort.

There’s an exciting new food for thought on the horizon at Superior Shores Resort in Two Harbors.

“It’s going to be a chophouse with a ton of different kinds of steak cuts, meat cuts, fish cuts, with a little bit of a North Shore flare,” said Martin.

With new options for cuisine coming soon, staff at the resort can’t wait to welcome an influx of visitors to the property in the weeks to come.

“The guests at Superior Shores, we’ve noticed, when they come up here they want to experience the North Shore,” said Martin.

After a year of extensive outdoor adventures, the resort recently brought on a new recreation manager to pump up the play for this summer.

“You have individuals from the Twin Cities, or out of state that hasn’t always been along Lake Superior so we get to bring Lake Superior to them,” said Martin.

Martin looks forward to offering guests the chance to kayak, try Tenkara fishing, and hit the links for a discounted price at nearby Lakeview National.

“Every day coming into work and seeing something new, our staff is excited for guests to be on the property this summer,” said Martin.

Just a quick 26-minute drive north will have you stopping in for some live music, a cold beverage, and plenty of friendly customer service.

“Traffic has already increased dramatically just in the last couple of weeks,” said Jason Barstow, owner of Tracks N Racks in Beaver Bay. “This is a super family-friendly place. We do everything from games to music, we’ve got great food – we’re known for our burgers.”

Tracks N Racks is going into their first full summer with the hope that sales will soar to new heights.

“We’re looking to get back into some normalcy,” said Barstow.

Barstow has a passion for providing a place of relaxation and comradery for those living nearby or just passing through.

“We wanted to be able to have a place that’s like going to the cabin,” said Barstow. “These places are what keep the areas like this going.”

As the world gets back to some sense of normal life, it’s the small mom-and-pop shops that are hopeful for new and returning customers as the weather starts to warm.

“The community support for us has been amazing. They’ve been great from the first day we opened,” said Barstow. “We want everybody to feel like they’re part of the family, we treat everybody the same way.”

Barstow looks forward to bringing in more live music this summer, along with outdoor entertainment and bean bag tournaments.

As for Superior Shores, they hope to have their new chophouse open by the middle to late summer months.