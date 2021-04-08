Two Harbors to Welcome New Business This Summer

Burlington Station & Callie's Sweets Plan to Open by Memorial Day Weekend

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A new place to purchase sweet treats and check out model trains is coming to the City of Two Harbors.

Burlington Station is located along 7th Avenue, right before you leave the city to head up the North Shore.

Inside the station, Callie’s Sweets will be offering handmade caramel, fudge, gourmet popcorn, and candy apples.

The building will also feature five thousand feet of model train track to connect with the community’s rich railroad history.

Those involved with the new business hope local, and traveling families will embrace the new space and enjoy what they have to offer.

“It’s super unique. We like to think of it as a place where people going up the North Shore can stop and stretch their legs,” said Jordan Seidel, marketing director for Burlington Station and Callie’s Sweets. “We like to say we have sweet treats but we’re trying to make sweeter memories.”

Once they hit the ground running, the location will also feature outdoor games on their patio, a gift shop, and a separate train room for enthusiasts young and old to enjoy.

A grand opening is set for Memorial Day weekend – Saturday, May 29th.

Click here for more information.