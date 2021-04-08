UMD Dance Team to Compete at Nationals Virtually

And since they won't be travelling down to nationals, the team will be able to record their video in front of their own fans.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD dance team will be competing at nationals for the sixth straight year. But instead of heading down to Orlando, Florida, the team will work on their routine back at home.

The Bulldogs usually start their season with summer camps, but those were cancelled due to the pandemic. They finally got the green light in January to compete virtually in the pom and jazz categories. In fact, the team learned their routines a little over a month ago.

“We are still so self-motivated. This is the most motivated and dedicated team. Because normally, that doesn’t sound very intriguing to compete virtually. But we still really want it and we’re just going to try as hard as we can and just give it our all,” senior co-captain Jordan Fleek said.

“It’s really going to help I think for us to have spectators here and just have our family here because it will seem almost more like nationals and the fact that we actually were approved and we don’t have to wear masks when we perform. So that’s another thing that’s been super challenging during practices, is keeping up the facials because you can’t even see your faces,” senior co-captain Maya Simmering said.

The team’s video is due April 14th and they will find out a week after if they qualify for finals. The final awards ceremony will be held on April 27th.