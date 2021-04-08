UMD Hosts Bulldog-Themed Blood Drive

Organizers say all 41 donation slots were filled.

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Red Cross and the UMD pre-med club hosted a Bulldog-themed blood drive at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Although there is always a need for blood donations, this drive in particular is also geared towards promoting student engagement and volunteering on campus.

Organizers also hope it helps getting students pumped up for the upcoming hockey game.

“We want to find a way. Any way we can to encourage UMD students especially to kind of come together and celebrate being Bulldogs, celebrate doing things for the community,” Duluth Red Cross Account Manager, Corey Boe says.

The Red Cross will also have three more blood drives later this month.

Participants are urged to sign up online, and you can do so here.