UMD Men’s Hockey Fall in Overtime to UMass in Frozen Four Semi-Finals

Tanner Laderoute and Cole Koepke each scored for the Bulldogs, as they lost their first overtime playoff game since March of 1984.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Minnesota native Garrett Wait scored the game-winning goal in overtime as UMass held on for the 3-2 win over the UMD men’s hockey team in the Frozen Four national semi-finals.

Tanner Laderoute and Cole Koepke each scored for the Bulldogs, as they lost their first overtime playoff game since March of 1984. UMD’s season ends with an overall record of 15-11-2.